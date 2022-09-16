UVA baseball fall schedule includes nine intrasquads, games with Maryland, ECU

Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

The UVA baseball program will play nine games as part of its annual Orange and Blue World Series this fall beginning on Oct. 3.

The Cavaliers will also play a pair of exhibitions including a home contest against Maryland on Oct. 22.

Admission to the games at Disharoon Park is free. All fall practices are closed to the public. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Orange and Blue World Series will feature three, three-game series beginning on Oct. 3. The Cavaliers will play Maryland at Disharoon Park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and travel to Greenville on Oct. 29 to take on East Carolina.

Fall scrimmages

  • Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Maryland
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 at East Carolina

2022 Orange & Blue World Series

  • Monday, Oct. 3
  • Tuesday, Oct. 4
  • Thursday, Oct. 6
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11
  • Thursday, Oct. 13
  • Friday, Oct. 14
  • Sunday, Oct. 16
  • Tuesday, Oct. 18
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25

