UVA Baseball: Disharoon Park attendance plans to include limited public ticket sales

Virginia Athletics has announced plans for attendance at Disharoon Park beginning with this weekend’s home baseball series between Virginia and No. 18 Pittsburgh.

Due to social distancing measures, total capacity for Disharoon Park for UVA home baseball games is currently 522.

Due to the limited number of tickets, the new attendance policy will include pre-sale ticket access for UVA students, 2020 baseball donors and season ticket holders. If any tickets remain after the pre-sale process, they will made available to the general public on Saturday (March 20) at 10 a.m.

Fans must purchase a pair of tickets. All tickets regardless of location will be $5. Tickets can be purchased on UVATix.com or from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821.

UVA athletics tickets are now completely digital. Once a transaction is complete, tickets will be sent to the purchaser via email. The Disharoon Park ticket office remains closed. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Updates on ticket sales will be available on VirginiaSports.com, the UVATix.com website or the UVA Baseball official Twitter account (@uvabaseball).

Entry and Parking

All public fans may enter Disharoon Park through the right field plaza gates or the Klöckner Stadium entrance. Gates open 1 hour prior to first pitch. Parking is available in the JPJ South lot (formerly known as the UHall lot) and Arena Lots on a first come and first served basis.

Donors/Season Ticket Holders

2020 Baseball donors/season ticket holders have pre-sale access and the process of claiming tickets remains unchanged. You will receive information from UVA ticket office with details on how to purchase tickets.

Student Tickets

Student tickets can be claimed through respective UVASHOTS.com account beginning on Friday (March 19) through Saturday, March 20 at 9 a.m.

Public Sale

If tickets remain available after the pre-sale process, they can be purchased on UVATix.com beginning on Saturday (March 20) at 10 a.m.

Health and Safety Precautions

Face coverings must be worn by fans at all times in Disharoon Park, including while seated and social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will be grounds for removal from the venue.

