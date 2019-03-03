UVA Baseball: Changes to midweek schedule

The UVA baseball two-game midweek series against Wagner will now be played on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s game will start at 2:30 p.m. while Tuesday’s matchup will remain a 3 p.m. first pitch.

The midweek series was originally scheduled for Tuesday (March 5) and Wednesday (March 6).

Updated Virginia Schedule

Sunday (March 3) vs. Seton Hall – CANCELED

Monday (March 4) vs. Wagner – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday (March 5) vs. Wagner – 3 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Wednesday game will now be accepted for Monday afternoon game. Fans with tickets for the Wednesday game that cannot attend this game may exchange their tickets in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or bring their ticket stubs to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival.

Text Alerts

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

UVA Sports App

Available in the App Store (IOS) and Google Play (Android) , download the UVA Sports App for FREE by searching “Virginia Sports”. Fans can access the latest Cavalier sports news, schedules, rosters, stats and scores. Customize push notifications to receive updates about your favorite Virginia sports teams. Integrated live stats and media feeds from the Virginia Sports Network and VirginaSports.com enable you to follow all of the in-game action.

