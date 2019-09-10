UVA Baseball announces fall scrimmage schedule
The UVA Baseball program will play a pair of fall scrimmages along with its annual Orange and Blue World Series this fall at Disharoon Park. First day of fall practice is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Virginia will travel to Liberty on Sept. 27 before hosting the Ontario Blue Jays on Sept. 30 and East Carolina on Oct. 13. The five-game Orange and Blue World Series will start on Sunday, Oct. 6. Game times for the Orange & Blue World Series will be announced at a later date.
There is no admission charge for Virginia’s scrimmages or the Orange and Blue World Series games at Disharoon Park. Free parking will be available in the JPJ South Lot (formerly the U-Hall lot). All fall practices are closed to the public.
2020 Virginia baseball season ticket sales will begin on Oct. 14 for those who held season tickets during the 2019 season and Nov. 25 all other interested buyers. Information and seating options for 2020 season tickets will be released on a future date.
Fall Scrimmages
Friday, Sept. 27 – at Liberty – 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30 – vs. Ontario Blue Jays – 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13 – vs. East Carolina – Noon
Orange & Blue World Series
Sunday, Oct. 6 – Game 1 – TBA
Thursday, Oct. 10 –Game 2 – TBA
Friday, Oct. 18 – Game 3 – TBA
Sunday, Oct. 20 – Game 4 – TBA
Friday, Oct. 25 – Game 5 – TBA *Scout Day
