UVA Baseball announces fall scrimmage schedule

Published Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019, 4:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA Baseball program will play a pair of fall scrimmages along with its annual Orange and Blue World Series this fall at Disharoon Park. First day of fall practice is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Virginia will travel to Liberty on Sept. 27 before hosting the Ontario Blue Jays on Sept. 30 and East Carolina on Oct. 13. The five-game Orange and Blue World Series will start on Sunday, Oct. 6. Game times for the Orange & Blue World Series will be announced at a later date.

There is no admission charge for Virginia’s scrimmages or the Orange and Blue World Series games at Disharoon Park. Free parking will be available in the JPJ South Lot (formerly the U-Hall lot). All fall practices are closed to the public.

2020 Virginia baseball season ticket sales will begin on Oct. 14 for those who held season tickets during the 2019 season and Nov. 25 all other interested buyers. Information and seating options for 2020 season tickets will be released on a future date.

Fall Scrimmages

Friday, Sept. 27 – at Liberty – 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 – vs. Ontario Blue Jays – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 – vs. East Carolina – Noon

Orange & Blue World Series

Sunday, Oct. 6 – Game 1 – TBA

Thursday, Oct. 10 –Game 2 – TBA

Friday, Oct. 18 – Game 3 – TBA

Sunday, Oct. 20 – Game 4 – TBA

Friday, Oct. 25 – Game 5 – TBA *Scout Day