UVA baseball again forced to alter schedule for Orange & Blue World Series

A total of six games are scheduled for the 2018 UVA baseball Blue and Orange World Series. The annual intrasquad competition at Disharoon Park begins on Friday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

First pitch times have been adjusted for games on Sunday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 18. Also, the contest previously scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16 has been canceled.

Updated Orange & Blue World Series Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 12 – 6 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 14 – 6 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 18 – 3:15 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 21 – 1 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 26 – 6 p.m.

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 28 – 1 p.m.

With the six-game format, a winner of the series will be determined by the following order: 1) the first team to win four games 2) based on overall run differential if the series is tied at three games. All six games will be played, regardless of if the series has been decided.

All games will consist of either seven or nine innings and have a time limit, which will be determined prior to each game.

There is no admission charge for the Orange and Blue World Series games at Disharoon Park. Free parking will be available in the University Hall lot. Due to the construction down the left field line at Disharoon Park fans must enter the complex through the right field gate or the first base gate.

Text Alerts

Game dates and times are subject to change. Fans can text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

