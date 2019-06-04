UVA Baseball: Adam Haseley to make MLB debut on Tuesday

Former UVA Baseball star Adam Haseley has been promoted to the Philadelphia Phillies Major League roster. Haseley will bat eighth and start in center field against the Padres on Tuesday.

Haseley, the eighth overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft, will become the second position player from that draft class to reach the majors after Keston Hiura (Brewers) spent 19 days in the big leagues before a recent demotion. Hiura was selected one pick behind Haseley.

Haseley moved up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 29 and played six games for the Iron Pigs before getting the call to the big leagues. He is currently the No. 3 prospect in the Phillies organization according to MLB.com.

A total of nine former Cavaliers (Sean Doolittle – Nationals; Derek Fisher – Astros; Phil Gosselin – Phillies; John Hicks – Tigers; Branden Kline – Orioles; Mark Reynolds – Rockies; Chris Taylor – Dodgers; Ryan Zimmerman – Nationals) are currently on Major League rosters. Haseley is looking to become the 41st Cavalier to play in a major league game and second to debut this season (Branden Kline – Orioles).

Haseley went 8-for-25 (.320) with three doubles and four RBI in six games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In his International League debut, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. He began the year with Double-A Reading where he batted .268 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 41 games.

A member of the 2015 Virginia National Championship team, Haseley garnered All-America honors twice and was a 2017 finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. A two-way player for the Cavaliers, he was twice a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award. As a junior he garnered First Team All-ACC accolades after he batted an ACC-best, .390 with 68 runs scored, 14 home runs and 56 RBI.

As a freshman, Haseley was pivotal in the Cavaliers 2015 national championship run at the plate and on the mound. He was listed on the All-NCAA Lake Elsinore Regional Team and went 4-for-11 in the CWS finals. He got the start on the mound in game two of the College World Series Finals and pitched five shutout innings of four-hit baseball to help UVA even the series at one.

Haseley ranks third at UVA in career runs (185), ninth in triples (10) and 10th in walks (111) and total bases (360).

First pitch for the Phillies/Padres game is scheduled for 10:10 EST at Petco Park in San Diego.

