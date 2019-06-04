UVA Baseball: 20 Cavaliers participating in college summer leagues

A total of 20 returning UVA Baseball players will be participating in collegiate summer leagues spread across the country. The Cavaliers will be represented in seven leagues nationwide.

The Cavaliers will send six players to the prestigious Cape Cod League with opening day scheduled for Monday, June 10. Pitchers Andrew Abbott and Mike Vasil will play for the Orleans Firebirds while righthanders Griff McGarry and Kyle Whitten will team up on the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. Brendan Rivoli (Bourne Braves) and Alex Tappen (Harwich Mariners) will also spend the summer on the Cape.

Christian Hlinka and Cayman Richardson will play locally for the Charlottesville Tom Sox of the Valley League. Former Cavalier and current director of player personnel, Branden Cogswell, will serve as an assistant on the Tom Sox coaching staff. For the third straight year, the Tom Sox will be managed by former Virginia two-way player Cory Hunt (2008-11).

UVA Baseball Summer College League participants

Andrew Abbott – Orleans Firebirds (Cape Cod League)

Will Allocca – Saugerties Stallions (PG League)

Blake Bales – Albany Dutchman (PG League)

Zack Gelof – Madison Mallards (Northwoods League)

Drew Hamrock –Bethesda Big Train (Cal Ripken League)

Nic Kent – Duluth Huskies (Northwoods)

Paul Kosanovich – Keene Swamp Bats (NECBL)

Christian Hlinka – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)

Christian Hlinka – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League) Griff McGarry – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod League)

Zach Messinger – Keene Swamp Bats (NECBL)

Logan Michaels – Madison Mallards (Northwoods League)

Devin Ortiz – Bradenton Juice (Florida Gulf Coast League)

Billy Price – Albany Dutchman (PG League)

Cayman Richardson – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)

Brendan Rivoli – Bourne Braves (Cape Cod League)

Cristian Sanchez – Keene Swamp Bats (NECBL)

Jimmy Sullivan – Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods League)

Alex Tappen – Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League)

Kyle Whitten – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod League)

Mike Vasil – Orleans Firebirds (Cape Cod League)

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google