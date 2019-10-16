UVA Athletics reports 94 percent graduation success rate

The NCAA has released its annual Graduation Success Rate data for incoming student-athletes from 2009-2012, and the scores for Virginia student-athletes are the highest since the NCAA began issuing the report.

Cavalier student-athletes covered during the current report graduated at a 94 percent rate, up two percent from last year’s report which was the previous high for UVA athletics. The NCAA’s national average for this year’s reporting range is 89 percent.

The NCAA launched the GSR in 1998.

The Graduation Success Rate measures graduation rates for student-athletes by team. The GSR considers student-athletes who are on scholarship their first year and who graduate from their respective universities or leave their programs, via transfer to other universities or for professional opportunities, while in good academic standing.

A complete and searchable Graduation Rates Report is available online at NCAA.org

The data shows that 16 of the Virginia’s 21 programs matched or exceed the national average (89 percent) for their respective GSR scores. A total of 12 UVA programs recorded perfect 100 percent graduation rates: baseball, men’s basketball, men’s tennis, wrestling, women’s basketball, women’s cross country and track & field, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, softball, women’s swimming and volleyball.

“This is an amazing accomplishment by our student-athletes,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “Balancing the academic rigors of UVA while competing at such a high level is always a tremendous feat. We are grateful for the support the student-athletes continue to receive from faculty, our coaches and academic support staff.

Two of Virginia’s program’s – men’s tennis and volleyball – posted 100 percent graduation rates for the 15th consecutive year, which covers the entire history of the report. The Cavalier women’s golf team had a 100 percent rate for the 10th straight year, which covers the history of its program. Women’s cross country/track & field and women’s swimming achieved a perfect mark for the sixth straight year. The UVA women’s lacrosse team had its 10th 100 percent graduation total in the 14-year history of the report.

