UVA Athletics releases weekly COVID-19 test data

Published Monday, Sep. 28, 2020, 12:28 pm

UVA Athletics announced 22 new COVID-19 positives from among a total of 1,168 COVID-19 tests that were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff over the last seven days (Sept. 21-27).

Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 4,973 tests have been administered with 64 total positives. (1.3 percent).

All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.

Information from Virginia Athletics

