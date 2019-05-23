UVA Athletics: How to watch Saturday’s University Hall implosion

The implosion of University Hall, the former home of the UVA men’s and women’s basketball programs, is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. There is a large non-public area in the vicinity of University Hall and the general public are advised not to attend the event in person.

A live stream of the implosion will be broadcast on Facebook on the VirginiaCavaliers account (https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaCavaliers/). There will be two streams of different angles available for the public to watch. The streams are scheduled to commence at 9:55 a.m. ET and the implosion is scheduled for approximately 10 a.m.

Saturday afternoon Virginia athletics will post a composition video showing multiple angles of the implosion.

For the event, a perimeter will be established around the area and will include the closure of Massie Road and Copeley Road starting at 5:30 a.m. and lasting until the late afternoon or early evening. The John Paul Jones Arena Garage, Emmet-Ivy Garage and Culbreth Garage will all be closed Saturday morning due to the activity. Emmet Street will remain open.

Residents of the area can expect a sequence of loud noises that will last several seconds at the start of the implosion.

UAS (drone) flights in the vicinity of the implosion not previously authorized by the University will not be permitted to operate. UVA asks UAS owners, whether they are licensed Part 107 pilots, or recreational and hobbyist pilots, to refrain from flying UAS in the vicinity during this event based on concern for the safety of the personnel in the area, the safety of the authorized UAS in the air as well as the safety of emergency medical/helicopter flights to or from UVA. Recreational and hobbyist pilots should also be aware that the usual FAA restrictions for flights close to the UVA Hospital, including UHall and other locations within a four-mile radius of the hospital’s helipad, also apply.

The demolition of University Hall is part of the first phase of the Athletics Master Plan. The adjacent buildings to UHall – Onesty Hall and the Cage – have already been demolished.

The demolition and implosion process is managed by Renascent, an industry leader in demolition, abatement and recycling. Renascent has completed the abatement of the asbestos that was in University Hall.

University Hall opened in 1965 and hosted concerts and special events in addition to UVA men’s and women’s basketball games. The last Cavalier men’s and women’s basketball games were played in the building in 2006.

Following the implosion, it will take several months to clear the area of debris. Once that process is complete, the construction of two new grass practice fields for athletics use will begin. The grass practice fields are scheduled to be available in August 2020.

For more information on the Athletics Master Plan, visit VirginiaSportsMP.com.

