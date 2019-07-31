UVA Athletics: ‘Hoos head to Phillips 66 National Championship

Members of the UVA men’s and women’s swimming teams will compete at the Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships July 31- Aug. 4. The Cavaliers will have 21 athletes race at the five-day meet at the Stanford Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, Calif.

Preliminary races will begin at noon ET, while finals will start at 8 p.m. Fans can watch the prelim races at USASwimming.org. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the finals on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while the finals on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on the Olympic Channel.

Virginia will have 12 swimmers make a return trip to the U.S. National Championships. Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.) leads the Cavaliers with his third appearance at the championship meet, while Keefer Barnum (Louisville, Ky.) and Casey Storch (Great Falls, Va.) represented the Cavalier men at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships. On the women’s side, Kaki Christensen (Darien, Conn.), Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.), Marcella Maguire (Ridgefield, Conn.), Julia Menkhaus (Charlotte, N.C.), Megan Moroney (Deerfield Beach, Fla.), Abby Richter (Henderson, Nev.), Emma Seiberlich (Audubon, Pa.), Mary Claire Tansill (Bristow, Va.) and Kyla Valls (Miami, Fla.) will swim for a second time at the meet.

Caroline Gmelich (Rumson, N.J.), Justin Grender (Fairfield, Conn.), Jessica Nava (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Samuel Schilling (Excelsior, Minn.) and Cooper Wozencraft (Houston, Texas) will make their first appearance at the meet. Additionally, incoming student-athletes Ella Nelson (Nashville, Tenn.), Lexi Cuomo (Clifton, Va.), Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) and Sean Conway (Round Hill, Va.) will showcase their skills at the U.S. national championship.

The Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships will serve as the qualifier for the 2019-20 U.S. National Team.

