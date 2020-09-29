UVA Athletics: Fall Sports Virtual Meet the Teams Day set for Wednesday

The Virginia cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will participate in a Virtual Meet the Teams event on Wednesday.

The event will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Virginia Athletics.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear from the head coaches as well as select student-athletes from each team.

Fans who check in to the Virtual Meet the Team Day event on the Virginia Sports Mobile App will be entered to win raffle prizes, including Nike gear or catch a t-shirt in the virtual t-shirt toss.

Questions for the coaches and student-athletes can be posted through the home page of the mobile app or during the event in the comments section on Facebook or by using #GoHoos on Twitter.

Schedule

Comments