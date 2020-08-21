UVA Athletics COVID-19 update: No new positive tests from latest round

The fifth round of results from COVID-19 testing conducted by UVA Athletics revealed no new positive tests.

There have been no positive test results since the report issued on July 24.

For this report, student-athletes from the sports of baseball and men’s and women’s cross country have been added to the totals. Over the past week those teams have joined the previous seven sport programs (men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball) that are back on Grounds for fall camps or pre-season training and conditioning.

Since testing started on July 5, a total of 282 student-athletes have been screened for COVID-19. Four student-athletes have produced a positive test. That total includes three football student-athletes who tested positive.

The UVA football team has had 117 student-athletes tested since its return on July 5. There have been no positive test results for the football program since the July 24 report.

None of the four student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.

