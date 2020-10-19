UVA Athletics COVID-19 update: Four positives from 939 tests last week

Virginia Athletics announced today a total of 939 COVID-19 tests were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff over the last seven days (Oct. 12-18) – with four resulting in a positive test (0.4 percent).

Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 8,041 tests have been administered with 87 total positives. (1.1 percent).

All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

