UVA Athletics COVID-19 update: Four positives from 939 tests last week
Virginia Athletics announced today a total of 939 COVID-19 tests were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff over the last seven days (Oct. 12-18) – with four resulting in a positive test (0.4 percent).
Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 8,041 tests have been administered with 87 total positives. (1.1 percent).
All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.