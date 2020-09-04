UVA Athletics COVID-19 testing update: Five new positives, all from new arrivals

The UVA Athletics department reported today on its sixth round of COVID-19 testing results for the student-athletes who have returned to Grounds.

There were five new positive tests since the last update issued on Aug. 21. All five new tests were for individuals who recently returned to Grounds. To date, there have been a total of nine positive tests among Virginia student-athletes.

None of the nine student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.

Since the last report on Aug. 21, a total of 15 more sport programs (25 total) have returned to Grounds and the number of student-athletes tested has increased from 282 to 568.

The UVA football team reported no new positive tests. There have been no positive test results for the football program, which has tested 117 student-athletes, since the July 24 report.

The football program has had a total of three positive tests since student-athletes reported back for summer conditioning on July 5.

All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

