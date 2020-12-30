UVA Athletics announces 2021 Indoor Track and Field schedule

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in seven meets throughout the 2021 regular season, including four competitions in Blacksburg.

UVA will travel to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Invitational (Jan. 15-16), Hokie Invitational (Jan. 22-23), Virginia Tech Elite Meet (Feb. 5-6) and Virginia Tech Challenge (Feb. 19-20).

The Cavaliers will also compete at the one-day Virginia Beach Invitational in Virginia Beach (Feb. 1), in addition to sending members of the team to the VMI Indoor Classic in Lexington, and the Clemson Tiger Paw (Feb. 12-13).

Clemson will host the ACC Indoor Championships in Clemson, S.C. (Feb. 25-27), while the NCAA Indoor Championships will be held in Fayetteville, Ark., (March 12-13).

