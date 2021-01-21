UVA announces spring 2021 volleyball schedule

Published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, 6:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia volleyball will play an 11-match slate, including 10 matches against ACC opponents, in the spring portion of the 2020-2021 season, the program announced on Thursday.

The ACC has adopted a pod scheduling system for the spring season, consisting of three teams competing at five sites each weekend. The schedule runs for five weekends from March to April.

Virginia opens the spring portion of the schedule with a home match against UMBC on February 19. The Cavaliers and Retrievers are slated for a 6 p.m. start inside Memorial Gymnasium. Virginia then resumes ACC play on March 6 at Pitt and will then face Georgia Tech the following day. On March 13-14, the Cavaliers head to Miami to face Syracuse and the host Hurricanes.

Virginia’s lone home weekend of the spring comes on March 19-21. The Cavaliers will face Florida State and Louisville during the three-day pod. UVA then travels to Notre Dame for bouts with Clemson (March 27) and the Irish (March 28) before concluding the season with matches against Boston College (April 2) and Wake Forest (April 3) in Winston-Salem, N.C.

2021 Virginia Volleyball Spring Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME Friday, Feb. 19 UMBC Charlottesville, Va. 6 PM Saturday, March 6 at Pitt Pittsburgh, Pa. 6 PM Sunday, March 7 vs. Georgia Tech Pittsburgh, Pa. 3 PM Saturday, March 13 vs. Syracuse Coral Gables, Fla. TBD Sunday, March 14 at Miami Coral Gables, Fla. TBD Friday, March 19 Florida State Charlottesville, Va. 5 PM Sunday, March 21 Louisville Charlottesville, Va. 2 PM Saturday, March 27 vs. Clemson South Bend, Ind. TBD Sunday, March 28 at Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. TBD Saturday, April 2 vs. Boston College Winston-Salem, N.C. 2 PM Sunday, April 3 at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 2 PM

Related

Comments