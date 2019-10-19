UVA announces on-sale dates for men’s basketball single-game tickets
UVA Athletics has announced the on-sale dates for single-game tickets for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2019-20 season.
Season tickets are sold out for the fifth consecutive season. A limited number of single-game tickets will be made available for games in which tickets held for department needs are not used, or if the UVA student claim for a game is not full.
Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for four home games on Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.
Should additional tickets become available from unclaimed student seating for the four games on sale Oct. 25, those tickets will be available for purchase on the secondary on-sale dates listed below. Ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. on the specified dates and sales will be online only at VirginiaSports.com, if inventory is available.
The dates and times of the on-sale dates are subject to change.
Fans are encouraged to follow @UVAMensHoops on Twitter for the latest information on single-game ticket availability and visit StubHub.com to purchase single-game tickets to Virginia men’s basketball home games. StubHub.com, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, is the official fan-to-fan secondary ticket marketplace for Cavalier fans.
Fans may also sign-up to receive text message ticket alerts and purchase special tickets offers directly from their mobile device by visiting ReplyBuy.com/uva or texting UVA to 20123.
Initial On Sale Dates
- Oct. 25 Maine (11/27), Stony Brook (12/18), South Carolina (12/22), Navy (12/29)
- Nov. 1 JMU (11/10)
- Nov. 8 Columbia (11/16)
- Nov. 15 Vermont (11/19)
- Dec. 13 Virginia Tech (1/4)
- Jan. 3 Syracuse (1/11), Louisville (3/7)
- Jan. 10 NC State (1/20)
- Jan. 17 Florida State (1/28)
- Jan. 24 Clemson (2/5)
- Jan. 31 Notre Dame (2/11)
- Feb. 7 Boston College (2/19)
Secondary On-Sale Dates
- Nov. 22 Maine (11/27)
- Dec. 13 Stony Brook (12/18), South Carolina (12/22), Navy (12/29)
- March 6 Louisville (3/7)
*The dates and times of the on-sale dates are subject to change.