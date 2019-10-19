UVA announces on-sale dates for men’s basketball single-game tickets

UVA Athletics has announced the on-sale dates for single-game tickets for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2019-20 season.

Season tickets are sold out for the fifth consecutive season. A limited number of single-game tickets will be made available for games in which tickets held for department needs are not used, or if the UVA student claim for a game is not full.

Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for four home games on Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

Should additional tickets become available from unclaimed student seating for the four games on sale Oct. 25, those tickets will be available for purchase on the secondary on-sale dates listed below. Ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. on the specified dates and sales will be online only at VirginiaSports.com, if inventory is available.

The dates and times of the on-sale dates are subject to change.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UVAMensHoops on Twitter for the latest information on single-game ticket availability and visit StubHub.com to purchase single-game tickets to Virginia men’s basketball home games. StubHub.com, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, is the official fan-to-fan secondary ticket marketplace for Cavalier fans.

Fans may also sign-up to receive text message ticket alerts and purchase special tickets offers directly from their mobile device by visiting ReplyBuy.com/uva or texting UVA to 20123.

Initial On Sale Dates

Oct. 25 Maine (11/27), Stony Brook (12/18), South Carolina (12/22), Navy (12/29)

Nov. 1 JMU (11/10)

Nov. 8 Columbia (11/16)

Nov. 15 Vermont (11/19)

Dec. 13 Virginia Tech (1/4)

Jan. 3 Syracuse (1/11), Louisville (3/7)

Jan. 10 NC State (1/20)

Jan. 17 Florida State (1/28)

Jan. 24 Clemson (2/5)

Jan. 31 Notre Dame (2/11)

Feb. 7 Boston College (2/19)

Secondary On-Sale Dates

Nov. 22 Maine (11/27)

Dec. 13 Stony Brook (12/18), South Carolina (12/22), Navy (12/29)

March 6 Louisville (3/7)

