UVA announces on-sale dates for men’s basketball single-game tickets

UVA Athletics has announced the on-sale dates for single-game tickets for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2018-19 season.

Season tickets are sold out for the fourth consecutive season. A limited number of single-game tickets will be made available for games in which tickets held for department needs are not used, or if UVA students don’t claim all of the tickets held for students.

Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for nine home games on Friday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

Should additional tickets become available from unclaimed student seating for the nine games on sale Oct. 26, those tickets will be available for purchase on the secondary on sale dates listed below. Ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. on the specified dates and sales will be online only at VirginiaSports.com, if inventory is available.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UVAMensHoops on Twitter for the latest information on single-game ticket availability and visit StubHub.com to purchase single-game tickets to Virginia men’s basketball home games. StubHub.com, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, is the official fan-to-fan secondary ticket marketplace for Cavalier fans.

Fans may also sign-up to receive text message ticket alerts and purchase special tickets offers directly from their mobile device by visiting ReplyBuy.com/uva or texting UVA to 20123.

Initial On-Sale Date Opponent and Date of Game

Oct. 26 Towson (11/6), George Washington (11/11), Coppin State (11/16), Morgan State (12/3), VCU (12/9), William & Mary (12/22), Marshall (12/31), Florida State (1/5), Louisville (3/9)

Nov. 2 George Washington (11/11)

Nov. 9 Coppin State (11/16)

Nov. 16 Morgan State (12/3)

Nov. 23 VCU (12/9)

Jan. 11 Virginia Tech (1/15)

Jan. 18 Wake Forest (1/22)

Jan. 25 Miami (2/2)

Feb. 1 Duke (2/9)

Feb. 8 Notre Dame (2/16)

Feb. 15 Georgia Tech (2/27)

Feb. 22 Pittsburgh (3/2)

March 1 Louisville (3/9)

Secondary On-Sale Date Opponent and Date of Game

Nov. 2 George Washington (11/11)

Nov. 9 Coppin State (11/16)

Nov. 16 Morgan State (12/3)

Nov. 23 VCU (12/9)

Dec. 14 William & Mary (12/22), Marshall (12/31) and Florida State (1/5)

March 1 Louisville (3/9)

