UVA announces endowment for football coach position

The University of Virginia football coach position is now endowed, thanks to a $5 million gift from Cynthia and Heywood Fralin.

The Fralins’ commitment and matching funds will create a permanent endowment of $7.5 million to provide ongoing support for the football program, per a release from Virginia Athletics.

“We are so thankful for the generous financial support of Cynthia and Heywood,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “It is also important for me to note Heywood has been a tremendous friend to both Bronco and myself. His wisdom and guidance have been critical for me. The past nine months have been challenging, and it is our hope this gift from the Fralins will compel others to consider supporting us during these difficult times. Our football program continues to make great strides and this financial support gives us a chance to continue moving in the right direction.”

The commitment from the Fralins is the first for the matching gift program recently created by the athletics department and the Virginia Athletics Foundation to encourage gifts to endow each of the football coaching positions and the director of athletics position.

Heywood Fralin has had a long and active relationship with UVA since his graduation in 1962. He has served on the Board of Visitors, as rector and vice rector, and is a current member of the VAF Board of Trustees.

Fralin has supported many initiatives at the University and within UVA athletics, including investments in Scott Stadium, John Paul Jones Arena, scholarships and operational budget enhancements for football and men’s basketball.

“This is an amazing gesture, and I am overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity and thoughtfulness from Cynthia and Heywood,” said UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhal, whose salary in 2020 is $3.85 million.

“Heywood’s vision and passion are only matched by his ability to blaze a path and set an example for others to follow. He has been a trusted friend, and his expectations and hopes for our football program are perfectly aligned with our goals and what we are accomplishing. This example of partnership shows what we can accomplish at Virginia in order to be a leader in college athletics,” Mendenhall said.

Commitments to endow and name the football assistant coaching positions are available for gifts starting at $500,000.

For more information, contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

