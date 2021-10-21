UVA announces dates for sale of single-game basketball tickets

Virginia Athletics announced Thursday the on-sale dates for single-game tickets for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2021-2022 season.

Season tickets are sold out for the sixth consecutive season. A limited number of single-game tickets will be made available for games in which tickets held for department needs are not used, or if the UVA student claim for a game is not full.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale for UVA home games against Navy (Nov. 9), Radford (Nov. 12), Coppin State (Nov. 19), Lehigh (Nov. 26), Iowa (Nov. 29), Pitt (Dec. 3), Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 18) and Clemson (Dec. 22).

Fans can also purchase single-game tickets online at UVATix.com or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

Should additional tickets become available from unclaimed student seating for the eight games currently on sale, those tickets will be available for purchase. Ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. on the specified dates and sales will be online only at UVATix.com, if inventory is available.

The dates and times of the on-sale dates are subject to change.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UVAMensHoops on Twitter for the latest information on single-game ticket availability and visit StubHub.com to purchase single-game tickets to Virginia men’s basketball home games. StubHub.com, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, is the official fan-to-fan secondary ticket marketplace for Cavalier fans.

Initial On Sale Date

Oct. 21 – Navy (11/9), Radford (11/12), Coppin State (11/19), Lehigh (11/26), Iowa (11/29), Pitt (12/3), FDU (12/18), Clemson (12/22)

Dec. 17 – Virginia Tech (1/12), Wake Forest (1/15)

Jan. 14 – Louisville (1/24)

Jan. 21 – Boston College (2/1)

Jan. 28 – Miami (2/5)

Feb. 4 – Georgia Tech (2/12)

Feb. 18 – Duke (2/23), Florida State (2/26)

*The dates and times of ticket on-sales are subject to change.