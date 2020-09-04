UVA announces 2020 men’s soccer schedule

Virginia will play a six-match men’s soccer schedule against ACC schools only and will play two additional exhibition games. Virginia will host both friendlies as well as three regular season ACC matches.

The Cavaliers will be home for matches against Louisville (Oct. 9), Pittsburgh (Oct. 16) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 6). Virginia will travel for road matches at Virginia Tech (Oct. 3), Notre Dame (Oct. 24) and Syracuse (Oct. 30).

The two exhibition matches at Klöckner Stadium are slated for Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. against Clemson and Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. against Syracuse.

Matches with Virginia Tech will bookend the regular season docket with the season opener occurring in Blacksburg at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 and the season finale against the Hokies in Charlottesville on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The two schools have played twice in one year only one other time (2014) in 48 years of competition against one another.

Teams will play in two regions (North & South), with six conference games against regional opponents over a nine-week period. The North is comprised of Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech while the South is made up of Clemson, Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest.

Specific dates and media broadcast information will be announced by the ACC in the future.

ACC Championship

An eight-team (top four teams from each region) ACC Championship will begin Sunday, Nov. 15 and continues with the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The four North Carolina institutions (Duke, NC State, UNC, Wake Forest) will serve as the quarterfinal and semifinal venues. The championship game is planned for Sunday, Nov. 22, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Klöckner Stadium Capacity

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues, attendance at UVA home matches at Klöckner Stadium will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

2020 Virginia Men’s Soccer Schedule

Fri., Sept. 11 Clemson (Exh.) 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Syracuse (Exh.) 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 3 at Virginia Tech 6 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 9 Louisville 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16 Pitt 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24 at Notre Dame 1 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 30 at Syracuse 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 6 Virginia Tech 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 15 ACC Quarterfinals TBD

Wed., Nov. 18 ACC Semifinal TBD

Sun., Nov. 22 ACC Championship TBD

*ACC Quarterfinal & semifinal matches will be played at North Carolina Campus sites; the ACC Championship will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Information from Virginia Athletics

