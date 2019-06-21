UVA announces 2019 women’s soccer season schedule

The UVA women’s soccer program announced its 2019 schedule, a slate that features 18 matches, including 12 home games – five of them against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

As a part of the 18-match regular-season schedule, the Cavaliers will play 10 ACC games and eight non-conference games. The 2019 slate features 11 teams that advanced to the 2018 NCAA Tournament, including seven contests against teams that advanced to the Round of 16 or further.

Virginia plays seven consecutive home matches to open the season. That stretch will feature games against UC Irvine (Aug. 23), Liberty (Aug. 25), East Carolina (Aug. 30), West Virginia (Sept. 1), Georgetown (Sept. 5), Minnesota (Sept. 8) and William & Mary (Sept. 12). The Cavaliers will then close out the non-conference schedule at Penn State (Sept. 15).

The ACC schedule will consist of five home matches and five road matches.

In ACC play, the Cavaliers will host Virginia Tech (Sept. 26), Duke (Sept. 29), Notre Dame (Oct. 20), Louisville (Oct. 24) and Boston College (Oct. 27). Virginia will go on the road to face Wake Forest (Sept. 20), Miami (Oct. 4), NC State (Oct. 9), Florida State (Oct. 13) and Syracuse (Oct. 31).

The ACC Championships will be played Nov. 3-10. The event begins with quarterfinal action played at campus sites (Nov. 3) before moving to WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C., for the semifinals on Nov. 8 and the finals on Nov. 10.

The NCAA Championships will begin on Nov. 15 and culminate with the College Cup in San Jose, Calif., the weekend of Dec. 6-8.

Ticket Info

Beginning June 24, fans can purchase general admission season tickets online. The first 500 season tickets purchased will receive a free Virginia soccer scarf that will be unique from the scarves handed out as a part of the Virginia soccer scarf nights.

Returning reserved season ticket holders may renew their seats by logging into their online account or by phone at (800) 542-8821 or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Aug. 5 and will feature discounted tickets when purchasing online and in advance of game day for phone and sales at Bryant Hall. For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

For more information on season and single game tickets, visit: https://wahoowa.net/BuyUVASoccerTickets

2019 Women’s Soccer Schedule

AUGUST

Aug. 23 UC IRVINE 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 LIBERTY 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 EAST CAROLINA 5:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 WEST VIRGINIA 2 p.m. (ACCN)

Sept. 5 GEORGETOWN 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Sept. 8 MINNESOTA 12 p.m.

Sept. 12 WILLIAM & MARY 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Penn State 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Wake Forest* 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 VIRGINIA TECH* 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 DUKE* 2 p.m. (ACCN)

OCTOBER

Oct. 4 at Miami* 8 p.m.

Oct. 9 at NC State* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Florida State* 1 p.m. (ACCN)

Oct. 20 NOTRE DAME* 2 p.m. (ACCN)

Oct. 24 LOUISVILLE* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 BOSTON COLLEGE* 2 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Syracuse* 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3 ACC Quarterfinals TBA

Nov. 8 ACC Semifinals TBA

Nov. 10 ACC Finals TBA

Nov. 15 NCAA First Round TBA

Nov. 22 NCAA Second Round TBA

Nov. 24 NCAA Third Round TBA

Nov. 29 NCAA Quarterfinal TBA

DECEMBER

Dec. 6 NCAA Semifinal TBA

Dec. 8 NCAA Final TBA

