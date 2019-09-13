UVA announces 2019-2020 women’s tennis schedule

Published Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, 6:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA women’s tennis program has announced a 2019-2020 schedule with a slate that features two fall home tournaments and nine dual matches in the spring.

The Cavaliers, led by third-year head coach Sara O’Leary, will compete in a fall slate that features eight tournaments before playing a spring schedule that includes nine home duals – six against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and perennial top-25 program Michigan.

Virginia opens the fall portion of the schedule at home on Friday, Sept. 20, with the Wahoowa Invitational, a three-day tournament featuring both singles and doubles competition. The Cavaliers will also host the UVA Fab 5 (Oct. 11-13) with individuals from programs around the region converging on Charlottesville for the weekend. Members of the team will also compete in the Lake Nona Invitational (Sept. 27-29), the William & Mary Invite (Sept. 27-29), the ITA Atlantic Regional (Oct. 25-29), the Kitty Harrison Invitational (Nov. 1-3) and the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 6-11).

Virginia players will compete in two individual tournaments to kick off the spring season, beginning with the USTA NCTC (Jan. 10-12) in Mission Hills, Calif., and following it up with the Lake Nona Tournament (Jan. 14-17) in Lake Nona, Fla.

The dual portion of the spring schedule begins on Jan. 18, when the Cavaliers host Towson. Virginia will then hit the road to compete at the ITA Kick Off Weekend (Jan. 24-25) in a regional hosted by Kansas. Also competing in the weekend regional for a spot at the ITA National Team Indoors will be Kansas, California and Tennessee. All four teams in the regional finished the 2018-19 season ranked in the top 25.

In addition to the dual with Towson, the Virginia home schedule includes matches against Richmond (Jan. 30), Michigan (Feb. 15), Clemson (Feb. 23), Syracuse (March 6), Florida State (March 8), Miami (March 22), Duke (April 5) and Wake Forest (April 10).

Virginia will play road duals at Boston College (Feb. 2), at Georgia Tech (Feb. 21), at North Carolina (Feb. 28), at NC State (March 1), at Notre Dame (March 27), at Louisville (March 29), at William & Mary (April 2) and at Virginia Tech (April 12). The Cavaliers will also play a neutral-site match against Northwestern (March 14) in Lake Nona, Fla.

The ACC Championships will be held this year at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Ga., from April 15-19. The ACC Championships were previously held at the Rome Tennis Center in the 2017 season.

The NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites to be determined the weekend of May 1-3. Super Regional play will take place May 8-9 with the final 16 remaining teams competing at eight sites (locations to be determined). The team finals, featuring eight teams, will be held at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Okla., beginning May 14. The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will take place in Stillwater after the conclusion of the team championship.

Admission for all home Virginia tennis matches is free.