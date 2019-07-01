UVA alum Joe Harris now part of Superteam Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were a surprise NBA playoff participant in 2019. The Nets, and UVA alum Joe Harris, a starting guard, are now an NBA Superteam.

Brooklyn is adding the most prized free agent of the summer 2019 class, Kevin Durant, along with point guard Kyrie Irving and center DeAndre Jordan.

Durant will likely miss the entirety of the upcoming 2019-2020 season after surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Nets nonetheless committed $164 million over four years to Durant, who averaged 26.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with Golden State in 2018-2019, and is a career 27.0-points-per-game scorer.

Irving averaged 23.8 points and 6.9 assists per game in Boston in 2018-2019. Brooklyn landed the former Duke one-and-done with a four-year, $142 million deal.

Jordan averaged 11.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game for Dallas and the New York Knicks in 2018-2019.

Terms of the deal to land Jordan in Brooklyn were not disclosed.

Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game for the Nets in 2018-2019, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from three-point range.

Harris also outdueled Steph Curry for the 2019 NBA three-point championship at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte in February.

Story by Chris Graham

