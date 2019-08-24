UVA alum Joe Harris makes Team USA World Cup roster
Joe Harris has made the Team USA roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, announced today by USA Basketball.
Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets in 2018-2019, shooting an NBA-best 47.4 percent from three-point range and winning the Three-Point Shootout at NBA All-Star Weekend, upsetting hometown favorite Steph Curry in the competition in Charlotte.
Harris has come a long way from being a Cleveland Cavaliers second-round draft pick in 2014, who only played in five NBA games with the Cavs in 2015-2016, before signing with Brooklyn in that offseason.
Harris has posted back-to-back seasons in which he has averaged double digits in scoring, earning the invite to Team USA camp last month.
At UVA, Harris averaged 12.6 points per game over his four-year career, and was a linchpin of the ‘Hoos run to the ACC Tournament title and the Sweet Sixteen in 2014.
Story by Chris Graham
