Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
uva 16 georgia tech 9 six things we learned from the ugly win
Sports

UVA 16, Georgia Tech 9: Six things we learned from the ugly win

Scott German
Last updated:
tony elliott
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott addresses the locker room after the 16-9 win at Georgia Tech. Photo: UVA Athletics

It was the definition of an ugly win, but, in large to a tremendous performance by the UVA defense in terrorizing backup quarterback Zach Gibson, the Cavaliers gave head coach Tony Elliott his first ACC victory with a 16-9 win at Georgia Tech Thursday night.

The Virginia offense, scoring just three points in the second half, after getting off to a miserable start, somehow managed to put up over 400 yards of total offense. But it was the defense that allowed just three points in the game to the Tech offense that earned the victory.

The Cavaliers offense struggled to sustain drives the entire game, but a 75-yard, quick-strike scoring drive late in the first quarter gave the Cavaliers the lead for good, as it turned out.

If it’s better to win ugly than to lose looking pretty, then so be it. Here’s some takeaways from Thursday night’s … win.

Ugly or not, it’s a win

Forget the dropped passes, the missed kicks, the dumb coaching decisions, just take the win and hope it’s something that can be built upon. Virginia went to Atlanta on a three-game conference losing streak. The final stats don’t mean much in this game. The Cavaliers did what they had to do: win. Later, the numbers can be analyzed, we know they are bad, but for now they add up to a win.

A much-maligned defense is surprisingly good

Even though starting Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims watched most of the game from the sidelines, losing to a backup signal-caller is something the Cavaliers are familiar with. Remember Louisville?

The UVA defense had eight sacks in the game and produced a huge interception in the end zone that erased a sure-fire Georgia Tech score. Time after time after an offensive misfire, the defense came through with a big play.

The offense is still struggling, but not as bad

The offense is still doing things that kill drives. Dropped passes, penalties, fumbles and a horrible kicking game, but some promise was there. Brennan Armstrong is moving out of the pocket more and appears comfortable doing so. His 44-yard scoring strike to Dontayvion Wicks was a flashback to the 2021 Cavalier offense.

Can Virginia get a kicker from Klockner?

It was an absolute nightmare from the kicking game. Two chip-shot field goals, a missed extra point, points left off the scoreboard that kept this game all too close, surely there’s a leg capable of getting the job done available. With an offense that’s often misfiring, a solid kicking game is a must.

Coaching must get better as well

Why were the Cavaliers anywhere near the punter late in the game? All that was needed was to drop back and allow returner Billy Kemp to fair-catch the punt near midfield, and simply run the clock out. Instead, Lavel Davis was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for leaping over the GT line, extending the Georgia Tech drive, and keeping the door open.

Bottom line

While it’s hard to summarize this game as a momentum-building win, it did get the second half of the season started off with an absolute necessity – a victory. Another loss would have all but ended any meaningful football for the ‘Hoos in 2022. The win brings the Cavaliers back home to start a four-game homestand. In fact, UVA doesn’t play a game outside the Commonwealth for the reminder of the regular season.

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nick jackson

UVA Football: Defense, the weak link last season, rises to the occasion again
Chris Graham
ecash-coin-

eCash Price Prediction – Are These Green Cryptos Better Investments In 2022?
Bitcoin Billy

With the year 2022 gradually ending, the crypto industry is still buzzing, and many investors are on the lookout for potential and promising cryptocurrency projects that can bring gains. This article looks at the new battle-tested cryptocurrency, eCash (Electronic Cash),...

crypto trading

10 Best Crypto to Buy Now
Bitcoin Billy

As a digital asset, cryptocurrency circulates without authorization from an official body, bank, or government. By 2022, the crypto market was worth $952 billion, with over 20,000 crypto projects making up the Blockchain.  In other words, there are more than...

uva defense

UVA Football: ‘Hoos overcome litany of mistakes, defeat Georgia Tech, 16-9
Chris Graham
virginia tech football

Virginia Tech could still have Hendon Hooker at QB: What happened to the other guy?
Chris Graham
carolina panthers

Carolina Panthers trade tailback Christian McCaffery to San Francisco 49ers for draft picks
Chris Graham
uva football

‘Hoos in the NFL: How UVA Football alums fared in Week 6 action
Chris Graham