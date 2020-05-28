USDA Rural Development approves $404,000 loan to improve Clifton Forge Dam

USDA Rural Development has approved a loan of $404,000 to the town of Clifton Forge to improve the town’s dam.

The project will bring the dam into compliance with dam safety regulations and includes raising the non-overflow sections of the dam, raising the left non-overflow earth buttressed core wall section, removing the existing spillway piers, installing one vertical anchor per spillway monolith, sealing a horizontal joint leak, and replacing the existing bridge piers and pedestrian bridge with a single-span steel truss pedestrian bridge.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) issued the following statement on the loan announcement:

“Repairing the dam at Clifton Forge is an important safety measure for the people of the region. USDA Rural Development’s support for this vital infrastructure project will guarantee the dam’s structural integrity and the protection of Clifton Forge’s water supply.”

