usda forest service to resume national prescribed fire program with conditions

The 90-day national review of the USDA Forest Service prescribed fire program is complete. USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced plans today to resume the program safely and effectively.

“After thorough evaluation of the findings and recommendations provided by the national review team, I have decided to conditionally resume the forest service’s prescribed fire program,” said Moore in a statement. “Recognizing that wildfire, drought and other extreme conditions are affecting parts of the country, prescribed fires will not occur on National Forest System lands until all recommendations have been implemented at each location and only when local conditions have been certified as appropriate for a prescribed fire on the day of the proposed burn.”

The recommendations included engaging decisionmakers in those burns in real time to determine whether a prescribed burn should be implemented.

The pause began on May 20.

“I temporarily paused prescribed burning on National Forest System lands nationwide for 90 days to conduct a national review of our prescribed fire program,” said Moore. “Although prescribed fire is one of the most effective ways to reduce wildfire risk, this was a necessary decision in light of recent prescribed fire escapes that had devastating impacts on communities and natural resources.

“The decision also reflected the growing recognition that extreme conditions of overgrown forests, climate change, a growing number of homes in the wildland-urban interface and more than a century of rigorous fire suppression are influencing fire behavior in ways we had never seen before.

Moore said that they learned that despite decades of experience using prescribed fire, the review showed that they cannot rely on past success.

“We must continuously learn and adapt to changing conditions so we can be at our best to protect communities and care for the lands and natural resources we manage on behalf of the public,” Moore said.

Moore said in the statement he is confident their employees will learn and adapt to these challenges.

“Prescribed fire plays a vital role in creating healthy, resilient landscapes and reducing the risk of catastrophic fire to the American people and the lands entrusted to our care,” he said. “We are fully committed to using this critical tool safely and effectively in collaboration with tribes, partners and communities.

“We must work together to reduce the risks of catastrophic wildfire and confront the wildfire crisis across the country.”