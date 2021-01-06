USC Upstate spoils another Comeback, outlasts Longwood, 65-59

USC Upstate’s backcourt duo of Tommy Bruner and Dalvin White led the way for a second straight night, combining for 38 points to send USC Upstate past Longwood 65-59 in the Big South rematch Tuesday evening at the Hodge Center.

After combining for 36 points in Monday night’s 71-69 win over the Lancers (2-10, 1-5 Big South), Bruner and White one-upped themselves Tuesday to help the Spartans (3-9, 3-3 Big South) hold off another late-game comeback and outlast Longwood 65-59. White scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Bruner added 18.

Bruner, who hit the game-winning three-pointer in the final minute of Monday’s win, once again executed in the closing seconds Tuesday, sinking six straight free throws in the final 2:32 to shut down Longwood’s comeback bid. The Lancers whittled away at a seven-point deficit and cut it to 61-59 with 30 seconds to play after DeShaun Wade’s three-pointer, but Bruner drew fouls on USC Upstate’s final two possessions and hit all four free throws to ice the victory.

Wade, who returned from an injury just five games prior and joined the starting lineup just three games ago, led Longwood with 13 points. Eleven of those came in the second half, including a run of six consecutive points midway through the period. Freshman Jesper Granlund also scored 10 points for his second straight-double digit scoring game, while Juan Munoz added 11.

However, the Lancers struggled to overcome early shooting woes and the interior presence of USC Upstate center Nevin Zink, who battled through a shoulder injury to amass seven points, three blocks and seven rebounds, four of which were on the offensive glass.

The loss sends Longwood into a three-day break between games where they will prepare for a two-game home set against Campbell this Saturday and Sunday in Willett Hall.

The first of those games will air on ESPN3, with the second following on ESPN+ and both broadcasting live on WVHL 92.9 FM in Farmville.

