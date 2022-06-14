US Open 2022 Odds, Predictions and Best Bets | Golf Picks This Weekend

While Tiger Woods won’t be playing in US Open 2022, the field at The Country Club in Brookline will feature some of the world’s top golfers, including suspended players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and more. Read on for the latest US Open 2022 odds and predictions, along with expert golf picks for the PGA Tour golf tournament this weekend.

Major Championship golf is back for its third installment of the season as the world’s best golfers travel to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the 2022 U.S. Open.

While golf fans won’t see Tiger Woods on the green this weekend, there will be a stacked field at Brookline this weekend.

After another excellent performance at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy leads the field with the best golf odds to win the US Open at +1100. Meanwhile, PGA Champion Justin Thomas (+1200) and Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler (+1500) follow closely behind.

The defending 2021 US Open Champion Jon Rahm is coming off a recent victory at the Mexico Open and will be looking to repeat his first major championship win of the season.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of the best US Open odds, predictions, and best bets.

US Open 2022 Betting Guide — How to Watch US Open 2022

🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET

6:43 am ET 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

Despite some controversy, the 2022 US Open field is set. While Tiger Woods won’t be playing at The Country Club, many of the world’s best golfers will be heading to Brookline this weekend, including PGA Tour golfers facing suspension for playing in the LIV Golf Tournament.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and others headline the US Open field after participating in the Saudi-backed event. Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas also return as they look to win their second major championship of the year.

Thomas (+1200) and Scheffler (+1500) are among the golfers with the best odds to win US Open 2022 at the top golf betting sites.

Scheffler will have a rare opportunity to double up and become only the sixth golfer to win the Masters and US Open in the same season. On the other hand, Thomas will have a chance to become the seventh golfer in history to win the PGA Championship and US Open in back-to-back majors.

While there is a lot on the line at Brookline, neither of the Major Championship winners are favored to win the 2022 US Open. Instead, the best sports betting sites have Rory McIlroy leading the field at +1100 odds.

After defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy has the most momentum heading into Brookline and is playing some of the best golf of his career. In his last four starts, McIlroy has three top 10 finishes. He also heads into Brookline as one of four golfers to finish in the top 10 at three of the last five US Opens.

Check out the chart below for the best US Open betting odds at BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites in the US.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

Hole in One in Round 1 Odds | US Open 2022 Props

Props bets have become some of the most popular betting options for Major Championships on the PGA Tour. The top online gambling sites offer a wide variety of golf props available for US Open 2022, including odds for a hole-in-one to happen in Round 1 (+350).

Check out the table below for the best Hole in One in Round 1 odds at the US Open.



Hole in One in Round 1 Odds Play Yes +350 No -450

Winner’s Score on 72nd Hole Odds | US Open 2022 Props Bet

The top golf betting sites have plenty of different US Open prop bets available this weekend, including odds for the result of the winner’s last hole at the US Open. Golf fans can take the US Open 2022 winner to finish with a par (-175), bogey or worse (+350), and birdie or better (+275).

For a breakdown of the US Open props bet for the winner’s result at the 72nd hole at BetOnline, scroll down below.



Result US Open Odds Play Par -175 Bogey or Worse +350 Birdie or Better +375

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions | Golf Picks This Weekend

While Brookline won’t be a test of distance this week, The Country Club can be an unforgiving course. The rough will be penalizing and the greens will be small and lightning fast. The players will need to be precise off the tee on this punishing course or they will be in jeopardy of missing the cut at Brookline this weekend.

Since winning at the Zurich Classic, Xander Schauffele has finished T5 at Bryon Nelson, T13 at the PGA Championship, and T18 at Memorial. While he’s had a quiet season, his game is equipped for the greens at Brookline.

Schauffele is ninth in the field in total strokes gained and seventh from tee to green. He is gaining 1.411 strokes per round and ranks 12th on the tour in approach at +0.719 and 30th around the green at +0.319. In just five career starts at the US Open, Schauffele has three top-five and nothing worse than a T7 finish at Torrey Pines last season.

Take Xander Schaueffele (+2200) to win the 2022 US Open at BetOnline below.

