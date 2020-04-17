UPS donating masks to Virginia hospitals

UPS today announced the donation of 7,500 N95 respirator masks to hospitals across the state of Virginia.

UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs and is sharing its available masks to help protect healthcare providers in Virginia and in hospitals statewide. The UPS Freight headquarters is in Richmond.

“As a Richmond headquartered company, UPS Freight is proud to help the commonwealth of Virginia. And, there are more than 8,300 dedicated UPSers across the state.” said UPS Freight President Rich McArdle. “We are grateful for the opportunity to help the doctors, nurses and others who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.”

UPS procured the masks from a variety of sources and has the appropriate PPE necessary to protect its employees, while also being able to donate hospital-grade protective equipment to healthcare providers.

The 7,500 masks were delivered on Wednesday to Virginia’s Emergency Management Agency in Richmond for distribution to hospitals statewide.

“We’re grateful to UPS for this generous donation,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Virginia healthcare providers are working constantly to keep us safe, and these masks will help ensure they have the protection they need.”

Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a “critical infrastructure business,” UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day.

