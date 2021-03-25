Upgrade your old and tired at-home gym

Remember this time last year when it was only 15 days we had to commit to staying home? Well, here we are a year later, and many of us are using our old and tired home gyms for much longer than we ever anticipated.

While many of us are longing for a change of scenery to kick-start the motivation for fitness well into 2021, we may have to compromise for a bit longer and instead just find ways to enhance our home gym.

But not to worry, as there are plenty of ways to make affordable home gym enhancements that still get you pumped up for your workout session.

That’s why we’ve rounded up all the ways you can upgrade your old and tired at-home gym into one that inspires you and motivates you.

Here are the tops ways you can do so starting today.

1. Add some weights to the mix

Build some serious muscle and get your home gym looking nice and shiny with the addition of some stackable weights. A range of weight bundles is designed to fit nicely within your home gym and keep the space nice and organized. Plus, the home gym will instantly look new and sparkly with the shiny new weights added to the mix.

2. Get a colorful jump rope

If you’re struggling to get your skip back in your old home gym, add some color into your hop with a jump rope! This simple home equipment piece goes a long way in bringing new life to your space. You’ll be amazed at how far this simple rope can go in getting your mojo back and letting you skip into a whole new workout routine at home. Sometimes the simple upgrades are the best and come in the form of a jump rope.

3. A hi-tech treadmill

Are you needing extra motivation from a personal trainer but don’t currently have access to one in your home gym? Then getting a hi-tech treadmill is the best way to upgrade your space! Not only will you be able to access a whole new level of cardio in your gym, but you’ll change the atmosphere entirely with a world-class trainer encouraging you through your digital screen.

4. A yoga mat

If your current gym space isn’t doing it for you anymore, try enhancing the room with a yoga studio vibe. One of the best ways to do this is by simply dedicating an area to a quality yoga mat. Not only will you be able to change the way you view the space with the relaxing atmosphere a yoga mat creates, but you will be able to encourage yourself to take time for yourself.

5. An integrated weights system

If you have a home gym that collects random weight equipment, consider upgrading to an integrated weights unit that allows you to rack everything up when you’re not using it. This will also mean that the room itself will instantly shift in how it appears to you. Who knew that a straightforward home gym structure could completely change the space that you’ve likely been using for over a year now.

Home gyms don’t have to be tired and outdated. And you also don’t need to spend a fortune to upgrade. Instead, pick quality gym equipment pieces that suit both your space and your workout interests and be amazed at how space transforms. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your old and updated home gym from something as simple as a jump rope to a larger scale integrated weights system.

