Updates to VCU Health processes, procedures

VCU Health has updated our COVID-19 screening process for visitors. Effective immediately, visitors entering VCU Medical Center will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 at entrances.

This includes the entrances to our pediatric and adult emergency departments. Visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19 are not permitted to enter VCU Medical Center. This is an update to the hospital’s visitor screening process and does not apply to patients. We are not turning away any patients in need of medical care.

VCU Health has placed handwashing stations at all hospital and clinic entrances on the downtown MCV Campus and encourage patients and visitors to wash their hands before entering a building. To see updated information for visitors, visit this page.

VCU Health has created a “split-flow” process of providing emergency medical care to our patients. This means that a patient who screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 upon entering is immediately separated from others. We then attend to the needs of that patient in a dedicated triage area away from other patient populations.

Additional information as it become available will be shared at vcuhealth.org/ covid-19.

