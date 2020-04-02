Updates on City of Staunton response to COVID-19

Published Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020, 4:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following information is provided on behalf of the City of Staunton as updates to the city response to COVID-19.

Public Works Customer Service Change in Hours



Effective immediately, the Public Works customer service office, located at 1911 Craigmont Road, will be operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virginia Statewide “Stay at Home” Order FAQs



The governor had directed State Police and local law enforcement to address violations of his recent executive orders initially through education and warnings and then through charges for persistent violators. Please make sure you are fully informed by visiting www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ faq.

Downtown Staunton – What’s Open? What’s Closed?



Don’t forget that the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) has information about businesses open downtown, and in the surrounding area, along with contact information on the SDDA website. The webpage is updated daily. If you are a business owner and have information about changes in operation, such as hours or services offered, contact the SDDA directly.

City-Wide Heavy Trash Collection Begins Monday



The city will provide its annual heavy trash, brush and limb collection, April 6-10. Residents may dispose of large bulky items such as old appliances, furniture, household goods and yard waste. Residents should place items for collection at the curb by 7 a.m. on April 6. For more details visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/ Home/Components/News/News/ 1629/71.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments