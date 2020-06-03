Updates on Augusta County Parks and Rec information
All scheduled special events from Augusta County Parks and Rec through August are cancelled. This includes the annual Sweet Dreams Day at Stuarts Draft Park, Food Truck Wednesdays at the Government Center, and Dog Days at Natural Chimneys Park.
More updates
- All summer camp programs have been cancelled. This includes KIDS Camp and RecConnect.
- The swimming pool at Stuarts Draft Park will not open for the 2020 season. Swim lessons and the Stuarts Draft Dolphins swim team will not be offered.
- The campground and swimming pool at Natural Chimneys Park remain closed and an update on their availability will be provided by June 15. The Red Wing Roots Music Festival will be postponed until July 9-11, 2021.
- All registrations and reservations continue to be suspended until further notice.
- The Summer Activity Guide will not be distributed in May as previously planned. With the fluid situation of COVID-19 and not having a definitive opening date for activities, a printed guide would not provide the flexibility we need at this time. When we are able to host activities such as programs and trips again, these offerings will be listed digitally on our website, Facebook page and communicated through this Rec Report.
- All parks and trails are open to the public. Picnic shelters, pavilions, restrooms and playgrounds in county parks and on county school properties remain closed indefinitely. A status update will be provided by June 15.
