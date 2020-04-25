Updates for VCU Health patients, visitors and the community

Published Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020, 10:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VCU Health is sharing the following two important updates with the community.

VCU Health patients arriving for outpatient appointments, as well as approved visitors, will be asked to wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth upon entry. For those who arrive without a mask of their own, a disposable Level 1 medical face mask will be provided at points of entry. For more details, visit this page.

VCU Health’s virtual clinic, VCU Health Anywhere, now includes an urgent clinic for adults with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Patients can use the VCU Health Anywhere app to be seen quickly by a VCU Health provider and assess symptoms. This virtual clinic is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We continue to share news and information as it becomes available at vcuhealth.org/covid-19.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments