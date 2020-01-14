Update: Winchester man sought in Frederick County hit-and-run fatality

Virginia State Police has identified an individual involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Frederick County over the weekend.

Christofer A. Valeriano-Lanza, 20, of Winchester, is wanted on one felony count of duty to report an accident involving injury or death.

VSP is encouraging anyone with information concerning Valeriano-Lanza’s whereabouts and/or details about the crash to contact Virginia State Police Trooper J. Myers at 540-662-3313 or by email at area13@vsp.virginia.gov.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred Jan. 11 at 1:41 a.m. on Route 7 (Berryville Pike) at 1 tenth of a mile west Route 991 (Regency Lakes).

A 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Route 7 when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and struck a bicyclist. The Mitsubishi then ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a ditch, and overturned.

The bicyclist was traveling east on Route 7 when it was struck from behind by the Mitsubishi.

The bicyclist, Mark W. Smith, 49, of Winchester, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Valeriano-Lanza fled the scene of the crash on foot before law enforcement arrived. VSP is investigating the possibility of there having been two individuals in the Mitsubishi who fled the scene following the crash.

Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

