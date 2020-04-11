Update: Waynesboro Police release name of man found dead

The Waynesboro Police Department continues to investigate the death of an adult male that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Avenue on Friday.

This morning the body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The victim’s next of kin has been notified, and the victim has been positively identified as 47-year-old Jim John Cash of Waynesboro.

An adult female who was also found at the residence, is currently being treated for her injuries at an area hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

There is no indication that there is any immediate danger to the Waynesboro community. No additional information will be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information about this case call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

