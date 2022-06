Update: Waynesboro North Delphine Avenue drainage project on schedule

Phase I of the drainage improvement project on North Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro is progressing according to schedule, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for a period of one week.

The dates may change with a threat of inclement weather. Take precaution in this area through Friday.

