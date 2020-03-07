Update: Virginia-Louisville game on as scheduled

The Virginia-Louisville game is on as scheduled on Saturday, per a statement from the University of Virginia, which said the school is closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus.

Extra precautionary sanitary measures have been put in place at JPJ, according to the statement.

“If you’re feeling ill, we encourage you to stay home and use your best judgement,” the school said in the statement.

The game between #22 Virginia (22-7, 14-5 ACC) and #10 Louisville (24-6, 15-4 ACC) tips at 4 p.m.

