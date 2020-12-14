Update: VHSL will not require masks to be worn in games and practices

Published Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 9:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia High School League is conceding that it misread language in Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to mean that athletes would have to wear face masks in training and competition.

Accordingly, VHSL is rescinding its “requirement” that face coverings be worn during training and competition and is reissuing its guidance to conform with the intent of Executive Order 72 that face masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required, per a release from VHSL Monday morning.

Each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its athletics programs as it pertains to face coverings.

“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”

Science, for the win.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments