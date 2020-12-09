Update: UVA hoops pausing due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men’s basketball team is pausing team-related activities due to COVID-19 issues within its program, per a release from the school late Wednesday.

The Cavaliers, currently ranked 18th in the national polls, and the defending national champs, had already had to postpone its scheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game with Michigan State that had been scheduled for tonight.

Because of the pause, the ’ home game against William & Mary on Sunday has been also postponed.

There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games beyond the William & Mary game.

Virginia’s next scheduled game after W&M was on the calendar for Dec. 19 in New York City against Villanova on Dec. 19.

Story by Chris Graham

