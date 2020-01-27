Update: Two Virginia patients test negative for coronavirus

Published Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, 2:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday that test results for two Virginia patients under investigation for novel coronavirus came back negative.

Test results for a patient under investigation in the Northern Region of Virginia are expected to be received later this week.

At this time, Virginia continues to have no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

VDH will continue to work with the CDC and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in Virginia. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/ surveillance-and- investigation/novel- coronavirus/.

Related