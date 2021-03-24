Update: Two from New York dead in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County

Two passengers in a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash near the 208 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County Monday afternoon have succumbed to their injuries.

Sharon Cisco, 57, of Roslyn Heights, N.Y., was transported to University of Virginia Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Vetrel Hill, 75, also of Roslyn Heights, N.Y., died at the scene.

Neither were wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, according to State Police.

The accident occurred at 2:56 p.m. Monday. The 1998 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Nathaniel Gray, 63, of Hempstead, N.Y., was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected back into the travel lane, swerved to miss another vehicle, ran off the left side of the road again and overturned before striking a ditch.

Gray was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A fourth person in the vehicle, Kareem Wallace, 41, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A 17-year-old female who was a passenger was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Fatigue was a factor in the crash. Gray was charged with failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

