Update: Stuarts Draft arson case is now also an attempted murder case

A Stuarts Draft man charged with setting a fire to a travel trailer early Tuesday morning is now facing an additional attempted capital murder charge.

Danny E. Hearn Jr., 47, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The victim in the case, a witness under subpoena in a pending criminal case involving domestic assault against Hearn, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, was asleep in the travel trailer at the time the fire was set.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, and upon arrival, the deputies were able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and determined the damage was minimal, consisting of an estimated $2,500 in smoke and fire damage to the exterior of the camper.

Hearn is alleged to have gone onto the property of the victim and set the camper on fire.

He was arrested at a nearby residence on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court, and subsequently charged with arson and violation of a protective order.

The additional charge is a class 2 felony and carries a maximum punishment of 20 years to life imprisonment and up to a $100,000 fine.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this case, contact Cpl. M. Vincent of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322- 2017.

