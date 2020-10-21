Update: Still nothing new on UVA quarterback situation mid-week

The latest on the health and availability of UVA starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is … we still don’t know.

“I saw Brennan out there, stretching and moving about. We’re just waiting for the trainers to give us the clearance to turn him loose. So yeah, still, waiting to get the word. But you guys need to ask Coach Mendenhall that kind of stuff. You know, it’s probably best to let him address those injury issues,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said Wednesday.

Mendenhall told reporters on Monday that he expected to get his next update on Armstrong, a redshirt sophomore, on Thursday.

Armstrong was knocked out of the NC State game on Oct. 10 by a second quarter helmet-to-helmet hit that left him with a concussion.

He had to miss last weekend’s game at Wake Forest, a 40-23 Virginia loss, due to health protocols related to his recovery from the concussion.

Anae schemed up a three-QB rotation for that one, and by and large it worked well – the UVA offense had 420 yards of total offense against Wake, the second-best total for the unit through four games in 2020, and the QBs combined for 202 passing yards and 144 yards on the ground.

With Armstrong apparently not available to take reps on Wednesday, it might be a stretch to assume that he would be able to start on Saturday at Miami.

Meaning we could see the three-headed quarterback thing again.

“Right now, that’s just where our program is,” Anae said. “We are at a spot where our starter is hurt. And, you know, our answer is to go deeper into just one guy, and we are just starting down that road. We had to adjust. And, you know, with with the COVID thing, we got to adjust, you know, that thing is always a moving target every single day. There’s adjustments with that thing going on. So, yeah, adjust, and we look forward to Saturday to compete. Another chance for the team to get out there and work.”

Story by Chris Graham

