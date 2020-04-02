Update: Staunton confirms additional closures in parks

Additional Staunton parks and recreation facilities in both Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park are closed, including Gypsy Hill Golf Course and tennis courts, pickle ball courts and the skate park.

This decision was made based on the guidance of the governor’s temporary stay at home order issued on March 30, to protect the health and safety of the public and Staunton employees to the greatest extent possible.

City staff understands the public’s desire to continue outdoor recreational activities and at this point is keeping the parks open under close monitoring to provide a safe and supervised place for residents to exercise. The city’s ability to keep the parks open depends on users’ compliance with stringent social distancing measures, and staff has shared guidelines recommended by the National Recreation and Parks Association on using parks while maintaining social distancing via the Parks and Recreation website.

If there is a feeling that safety is being compromised due to overcrowding or any other issues, or if parks and rec receives additional guidance from federal or state officials, including trusted public health officials, there will be a need to consider further action regarding the closure of the city parks. T

This situation is being monitored on an hour-by-hour basis.

