Update: State Police identify deceased in Nelson County shooting

The Virginia State Police have identified the man who died in a shooting in Nelson County Thursday night.

James C. Saunderson, 47, and a 45-year-old female got into an argument at their residence in the 800 block of Rodes Valley Drive in Nellysford shortly after 9 p.m. During the course of the argument, Saunderson began firing a handgun at the female, who was able to flee the residence in her vehicle.

She drove herself to a Wintergreen Fire Department station and was transported to UVA Medical Center. She is still being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the residence on Rodes Valley Drive. As the deputies approached the residence, they heard gunshots fired from inside the house.

The Virginia State Police was requested to respond to the scene and set up a perimeter around the house to contain the scene. Despite numerous attempts throughout the night by state police, no contact was made with the individual inside the residence.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Upon making entry into the residence Friday morning, the Virginia State Police Tactical Team located Saunderson inside and deceased. A handgun was recovered at the scene. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy and examination.

There was no one else inside the residence when Saunderson was found. No law enforcement personnel discharged their weapons during the course of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

