Update: State Police ID victim in Augusta County campground fire

Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, 2:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia State Police has released the identity of the victim of a fatal fire in Augusta County last week.

Jennifer L. Charles, 59, of Harrisonburg, was discovered deceased inside the 2008 Newmar recreational vehicle parked at the Waynesboro North 340 Campground.

An adult male survived the fire and was able to escape the burning RV. He was transported to Augusta Medical for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to indicate that the fire was suspicious in nature. The origin and cause still remain under investigation.

The Augusta County Fire and Rescue assisted state police at the scene.

Comments